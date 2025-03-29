Octavia vRS a family friendly firecracker

It's been a few years since my first encounter with the Skoda Octavia vRS, a car that left quite an impression. Fast forward to today, and the Octavia has cemented its status as the longest-serving model in the modern Skoda lineup. This is no surprise, considering its blend of rapid pace, sharp handling, and family-friendly features, especially in its estate form.

Longevity through quality

The Octavia name has actually been around for six decades, and this latest version competes with the best in its segment.

The first vRS I drove had a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a modest, relatively, 170bhp. In contrast, today's model boasts a huge 265PS, making it the most powerful version yet. This evolution showcases Skoda's commitment to performance while maintaining practicality.

The design is sporty, if slightly understated. Key features include an upgraded sports exhaust and black tailpipes, with restyled front and rear bumperssporty black grille surround and black roof rails, which are standard on this estate.

The lowered suspension and striking 19-inch anthracite alloy wheels complete the sporty, even predatory look that many buyers now seek in an estate vehicle.

Interior comfort and technology

Inside, it is smart yet minimalist, featuring sports upholstery with red stitching and the vRS logo; high-quality fixtures and sporty touches like alloy pedals and a vRS multi-function steering wheel.

The central 13-inch infotainment system acts as the brain of the car, complemented by a 10-inch Virtual Cockpit that provides real-time information. Connectivity is enhanced with AI functionality, including ChatGPT integrated into the Laura voice assistant, and the updated MyŠkoda app for improved car-smartphone connectivity.

Performance and efficiency

Tweaked for 2024, the heart of the car is a 2.0 TSI petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission. This combination not only delivers rapid pace but also decent fuel economy.

It races to-62 mph in just 6.5 seconds, making it only 0.1 seconds slower than the hatch version. The driving experience is dynamic, and stable, even on long sweeping bends, thanks to the electrohydraulic differential system that enhances traction and handling. For those seeking an even more engaging drive, the Dynamic Chassis Control option allows drivers to select from Normal, Comfort, Sport, or Individual modes for tailored settings.

Comfort and efficiency

Despite its sporty nature, the ride remains comfortable, as proven during extended motorway runs. It returned impressive economy figures into the late 30s mpg, getting close to the official WLTP economy figure of 40.3 mpg during high-speed motorway driving.

One of the standout features is boot space. With 640 litres available, it expands to a whopping 1,555 litres with the rear seats down, making it an excellent choice for families and those needing extra cargo space. The revised Simply Clever features offer added practical value, including a storage box for rear passengers' items, and a tablet holder that is now available for sports seats.

Additionally, the ice scraper located in the fuel filler flap and the umbrella in the front door are now made from sustainable materials.

Safety is a priority, it is equipped with up to 10 airbags and a full range of safety features including advanced attention and drowsiness systems and emergency braking. Parking is simplified with intelligent parking systems.

Factfile