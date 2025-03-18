Sleek ID.7 tourer the best EV yet from VW

The car market at the moment awash with SUV/crossovers and new electric brands. So this big family saloon/tourer, the ID.7, bucks the trend somewhat, with limited competition around. Except maybe for the VW Group stablemate’s Skoda Superb.

Volkswagen has clearly put some serious thought into the aesthetics of the ID.7, a car that is nearly five metres long and boasts a drag coefficient of 0.25.

The aerodynamic profile not only looks good but also contributes to its impressive range of 445 miles. Range anxiety is decreasing as battery power delivers more as evidenced when an ID.7 Pro S with a standard technology package and output of 210 kW or 286 PS recently covered a distance of 585 miles on just one battery charge on a special test run in Italy.

The ID.7 is huge at just under five metres, although this tourer has a slightly taller roof than the saloon, with roof rails to allow for extra capacity.

Standout features include the illuminated VW badge on the slim grille while to the rear, there are tinted windows with a horizontal LED light strip.

Other features include body-coloured bumpers and door handles; gloss black door mirrors with integrated indicators, black roof; silver roof trim strip and 19-inch alloy wheels round it all off. The interior offers a spacious layout with generous head and legroom, large glass panels and minimal clutter.

The build quality is the best yet and improves on some of the cheaper finishes on earlier models. Exactly what you would want for a motor costing in excess of £55k. For that you get plenty of standard equipment, but this model managed to add another £4k worth of extras.

The gear selector is a rocker switch located behind the steering wheel, and the absence of a handbrake lever creates extra space between the front seats for a large central console with deep storage capacityThe comfortable seats are heated with power adjustments and lumbar support and there are leather style trim to steering wheel and door and soothing ambient lighting with 30 colour options.

The vehicle is equipped with a 15-inch display, an augmented reality head-up display and operates the sat nav with preloaded European maps, speed limit display, and the ability to connect two mobile devices simultaneously.

Infotainment includes a DAB digital radio, 8+1 speakers, and Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. Additional features include an online voice assistant, and multiple USB-C ports along with wireless smartphone charging.

The optional panoramic sunroof can toggle between opaque and transparent modes via touch or voice commands.You would expect an estate-type vehicle to have plenty of luggage space and this is no exception, with a compartment volume of 605 that expands to a cavernous 1,714 litres.

Range anxiety is a diminishing problem with more efficient batteries and a growing charging grid country-wide.

The model features an 87 kWh battery mated with a 286 PS motor, which delivers rapid pace and hits 60mph in just 6.7 seconds. It also produces a massive 545Nm of torque, making it ideal for towing. As for that huge claimed range, I got nowhere near it, and with a week of filthy, wet, dark and cold weather, it was difficult to tell.

But I reckon 350 might have been nearer the mark and the car went back with plenty of range left. Fast charging allows for a 10-minute charge that provides 126 miles of range and can go from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes.

For a big vehicle it handles really well, offering good stability on corners with plenty of grip.

But it really is a comfortable, practical estate, at home around town and particularly pleasant on long motorway journeys. It is packed with safety kit that includes a full complement of airbags, driver fatigue detection, electronic stability control with traction control and a reminder system for unfastened seat belts.Additional features assisted braking and various traffic and pedestrian warnings.

