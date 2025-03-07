Compact Volvo delivers style and peformance

Small yet mighty is how Volvo’s UK boss has described that eye-catching compact SUV.

It features sleek, couple-like styling rounded off with large, aerodynamic 20-inch alloy wheels. The bright yellow livery was also a standout, and attracted plenty of attention.

Although Volvo describes it as a small SUV that prioritises safety, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology, to me it looks like a compact family hatchback despite the long wheelbase.

Volvo EX30 Ultra Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra

The brand is going full on electric, aiming for 50 per cent EV production by this year and fully electrified by 2030.That is reflected with Volvos appearing to have a more ’ EV’ look about them. However, familiarity remains with the iconic Volvo badge and the ever more familiar ‘Thor’s Hammer’ style headlights.

The interior is minimalist, with irtually everything is controlled by the vertical tablet and Volvo's Google-powered infotainment system which uses Google Assistant to integrate a car's functions with apps and services. The screen hosts navigation, infotainment and connectivity and a host of secondary controls.

There’s not doubt it cuts the clutter, but is not the most intuitive to use and it took me ages to figure to the heating control on a very cold day.

There is no binnacle giving real time info, and oddly, the electric windows are operated by switches on the centre console. But the cabin exudes quality, with a choice of ambient lighting themes.

Each is inspired by a different Scandinavian landscape and featuring recycled materials throughout feeling solid in typical Volvo style.

The lack of dials and switchgear means there is plenty of storage space throughout the Included a console box, cup and bottle holders and door bins.

The huge panoramic glass roof on this model and the minimalist style means the whole cabin feels light and airy.

Both front seats are electrically operated and feel really comfortable, while the coupe-like styling means rear seats have less headroom and feel more cramped for any more than two adults.

We squeezed three younger children in reasonably comfortably, however.Prices start from just over £3ek, with three specifications, Core, Plus and Ultra – tested here – and three battery option.

It offers three electric powertrains:

Single Motor, 272 hp, 51 kWh battery

Single Motor Extended Range, 272 hp, 69 kWh battery

Twin Motor Performance, 428 hp, 69 kWh battery

This model featured the long range battery, driving the rear wheels and producing rapid acceleration. It is also a delight to drive, with sharp steering and excellent handling, even if the ride is a shade on the firm side

Performance is rapid in all models with the entry level with a single rear motor hitting 60 mph in around 5.7 seconds and a claimed range of 210 miles.

The longer-range battery delivers similar performance. The claimed range of 295 miles was not achieved on this test, with cold, wet weather and driving in the dark eating up the range. A still respectable approximate 230-240 miles seemed nearer the mark.

If blistering performance is key, the Twin Motor Performance delivers 428bhp and races to 62mph in just 3.6 seconds. That is supercar quick.

The Plus trim includes 11 kW AC charging, 19-inch alloy wheels, and manual seat adjustment. This Ultra trim upgrades to 22 kW three-phase charging, 20-inch wheels, a panoramic glass roof, and electric seat adjustment.

It is hatchback practical and oot space is acceptable for the size of vehicle with a capacity of 318 litres, which can expand with the rear seats folded.

Extra space is available in the so-called ‘frunk’ various cubbies and pockets in the cabin and there is cable storage under the rear floor.

As is the tradition, Volvos are safe vehicles and this is no exception with a comprehensive list of features including a with a special feature designed to help prevent 'dooring' accidents. This feature alerts you when you are about to open your door in front of a cyclist, scooter rider, or runner.

Volvo’s commitment to EVs seems to be paying off, despite not being reflected with the electric car buying public, where demand is only rising slowly. Small and mighty could be a bit over the top, but there is no doubting the quality of this compact family vehicle and the price is pretty good.

