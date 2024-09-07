Sporty SEAT Arona offers great value

It was the second SUV in SEAT’s lineup, following the larger Ateca, and quickly became the best-selling SEAT model in 2023.

SEAT, known as the sporty arm of the parent VW group, has continued its tradition with this latest version, offering a sporty look and a spirited drive despite the relatively small engine size.

While SEAT describes the exterior as having a rugged and robust aesthetic, I personally see the sportier profile with sharp sculpted lines, prominent logos and badging, and a distinct handwritten style brand name.

The Arona lineup consists of seven models, starting at £22,450. Even the entry SE model offers features like smart 17-inch alloys, hill hold control, air conditioning, double boot floor, and automatic headlights, providing great value for the money.

Each has its own unique designation:

SE – The Essential One

SE Technology – The Connected One

FR – The Adventurous One

FR Sport – The Sporty One

FR Limited Edition – The Exceptional One

XPERIENCE – The Indulgent One

XPERIENCE Lux – The Luxury One

Gimmicky? Maybe, but you can’t blame them for trying a little bit of marketing innovation.

This model offers distinctive styling features such as exclusive rear bumper and front grille designs, sports seats, dark interior detailing, and dark-tinted rear windows.

The prominent FR badging at the rear, along with neat light clusters with 100 per cent LED technology as standard add to its appeal. Additionally, it comes with 18-inch alloys and integrated roof bars.

Despite its size, the commanding driving position gives the feeling of driving a larger vehicle.

The interior mirrors the sporty image, with quality fixtures and fittings. The soft touch finish is complemented by aluminium inserts, and the dials, stalks, and compact multi-function steering wheel are all logical and easy to use.

The central infotainment system, including a 9.2-inch screen in this model, serves as the hub for controlling infotainment and connectivity, while the clear 10-inch Digital Cockpit provides access to functions like navigation, the high quality BeatsAudio infotainment system, and connectivity.

The SEAT Connect system allows drivers to access their digital lives via Apple CarPlay or (wired) Android Auto, with integrated steering wheel controls that ensure a secure and seamless infotainment experience.

While the front offers sufficient head and legroom, the rear can feel cramped, especially for taller passengers. Boot space, however, is generous, starting at 400 litres and expanding to a maximum 1,280 litres.

Powered by a one-litre petrol engine, the Arona delivers impressive performance while maintaining fuel efficiency, achieving around 50mpg. The smooth seven-speed DSG auto box ensures optimum drive delivery.

The engine provides ample power, accelerating from 0 to 60mph in around 10 seconds and reaching a top speed of 120mph. The steering is responsive, the handling feels, of course, sporty.

Thhe ride, while firm, remains comfortable. It performs well both in urban settings and on the open road, feeling stable and well balanced.

The Arona offers comprehensive safety kit with features like a radar system to detect a collision reducing the car’s stopping distance with autonomous emergency braking.

Dynamic Road Sign technology is standard and it also features a premium feature like Park Assist, which effortlessly parks the car for the driver automatically.

Factfile