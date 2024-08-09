KGM newcomer has so much to offer

KG what? I hear you say. The brand has bought out SsangYong, another name not universally known in this country, but is has been around for a good while.

That brand has been acquired by another Korean firm, KGM Global, with all of the previous models re-branded under that name. But the Torres is a new model, with the firm offering a keenly priced SUV that comes with a five-year, 100k miles warranty.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM UK, said: “The SUV market is continually expanding and subdividing, and with Torres, we are filling the gap between semi-medium-sized SUVs such as Korando and large SUVs like Rexton. This move will create an additional segment in the market and open new opportunities for us as we continue to develop our product offering that adds value and originality.”

Torres Torres

A big SUV that offers excellent cabin space and in Korean tradition, packed with standard kit. There are two models, a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine and a 75kW electric version, both with four wheel drive options.The petrol model is available in two trim levels, the front-wheel-drive K30 and the all-wheel-drive K40 driven here – there is also an all-electric version – and prices start at £35,080. To use the old cliche, you get plenty of bang for your buck.

The SUV has a striking presence, although seems to be a bit of a mix-and-match creation, looking much like a Jeep at the front and having the look of a Discovery to the rear. That’s not to say it doesn’t work and definitely catches the eye.

It sits high off the ground and has the rugged look of an off-roader, with its Jeep-like vertical castellations, flanked by slim headlights, and a deep air scoop and cosmetic grab handles. It sits on large 18 or 20-inch alloys

To the rear, it screams Land Rover, with its faux handle and wheel cover on the upward opening electric tailgate and smart wrap round lights.

The bang up-to-date and premium feeling interior has leather seats, has part soft touch finish and is spacious offering many creature comforts and packed with standard equipment. A combined touchscreen and digital driver display control major functions like smartphone connectivity, navigation and infotainment, although sometimes it was a little slow to fire up. Having said that, the display is clear and intuitive.

Standard features include Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB radio, and front USB and AUX ports. The K40 adds Tom Tom navigation, wireless charging pad and other creature comforts.The K30 offers leather seats with the K40 added option such as eight-way driver and six-way adjustable powered seats, ventilation and cooling is added with the K40, while copper accents is standard on both.

The powered seats are comfortable and supportive and there is excellent head and legroom all round. A big vehicle and currently a five seater, there is room to create a third row of seats.

It launched this year with a single 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox, operated by a toggle switch in place of a conventional gear shift, helping to free up more space. There are also shift paddles behind the steering wheel for those looking for a more sporty drive.

Producing 163hp, it offers good acceleration, with the 0-60 mph time of 10.8 seconds feeling much quicker. It’s a big vehicle, so the claimed 33.2mpg economy is decent but by no means class-leading.

Also CO2 emissions of 194g/km are on the high side, but should not prove a deal breaker when factoring in the competitive pricing.

It drives well and for a car of its type, feeling stable when cornering. The ride can be a bit unsettled on lesser roads, but overall is a comfortable place to be. The stowage area is huge with ranging from 703 to 1,662 litres with the rear seats folded.

Managing to fit a chunky sideboard inside with room to spare showed it is plenty big enough for family needs.

Towing ability is good with up to 1.5 tonnes with a braked trailer, and 750kg for an unbraked trailer.

Safety kit is also comprehensive with eight airbags, emergency braking, lane departure and lane assist, stability programme, traction control and rear cross-traffic alert. To name a few. A welcome newcomer with much to offer.

Factfile