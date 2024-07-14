New Mini Countryman is bigger and even better

Now more of a compact SUV, this third generation model is six centimetres higher and 13 centimetres longer and with a longer wheelbase. It has an imposing presence and even that familiar circular central display is bigger, a full 24cm and dinner plate sized.

For many purists, the Countryman is like a Marmite choice because of its size. But It does look better and yes, it still looks like a Mini and offers many innovations including for the first time semi-autonomous driving.

There are two versions, a 1.5 litre, three-cylinder mild hybrid petrol and a two-litre four-cylinder petrol unit, plus the latest EV version.

It offers three different trims; Classic, Exclusive, driven here, and Sport. Best of all, despite a reputation for being expensive, it is competitively priced with the entry-level coming in at a shade under £30K, with standard features like heated steering wheel, auto transmission, roof rails. However the prices climbs when options are thrown in. There are three equipment levels; 1, 2 and 3 at an extra £2,800, £5,300 and £7,500 respectively.

This model featured Level 3, with extras like panoramic sunroof, heated seats, enhanced safety kit including camera, sliding rear seats. This takes the price to over £40k.

Standing high off the ground, it features striking-looking light clusters flanking a new octagonal grille with an integrated radar sensor for semi-automated driving. The daytime running light elements can be adjusted for three different light signatures.

It looks impressive and the interior for the most part is impressive too. Compared to the original 60s model and even its current MINI stablemates, it is huge, with lots of head and legroom, including decent rear passenger space. It feels roomy and the decent sized glass area allows plenty of light into the cabin. The textile surface on the dash is a new innovation – made from recycled polyester, it delivers a two-tone effect and the new steering wheel also uses a textile strap for one of its three spokes.

The updated central display has plenty of innovations, with what is called the world’s first touch display and the ability the change the ambient mood.

The car is as fun as it has always been on the road. The 1.5 litre mild hybrid delivers good acceleration, hitting 60mph in just 8.5 second and despite its size feel well planted on the road. Mated with a seven-speed auto box it slips through the gears pretty seamlessly. Most of the time.

Unfortunately, there were a couple of occasions when there was lag in power delivery, this was a particular problem at junctions when flooring the pedal caused a delay when pulling out, and became potentially dangerous manoeuvre.

It is, however, a refined powertrain and it delivers a pleasing rasp under acceleration that is typical of three three-pot engine.

Economy is pretty good as well with claimed 46mpg plus. The rear seats are adjustable by up to 13 centimetres – providing either increased legroom or additional boot space. With the rear seats folded flat, boot space increases from 460-litres to a sizeable 1,450-litres.

An additional floor compartment provides a convenient space for charging accessories for the all-electric model.

Factfile