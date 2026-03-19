These are the best second-hand EVs for under £15,000

With the price of fuel increasing steadily, the time has never been better to get yourself into an EV.

Instead of shelling out lots of cash on a brand new vehicle, why not go down the second-hand route?

There are several used EVs on the market that provide decent electric ranges, come with smart-looking exterior designs and provide lots of interior space for a family.

The cars on this list tick all the right boxes if you’re looking for an affordable, cheap-to-run EV that is also interesting and provides a decent driving experience.

BMW i3



The BMW i3 offers a futuristic look for a bargain price. (BMW)

The BMW i3 introduced a range of innovations, including its carbon fibre tub, which reduces weight and makes it much more driver-focused.

It boasts suicide-hinged rear doors – giving it a concept car look – while all models are efficient and good to drive.

The i3 comes equipped with a 42.2kWh battery pack and an electric motor to make rear-wheel drive and can do up to a claimed 193 miles on a single charge.

Used prices start at £11,995 for a 29,000-mile example with a full service history.

Cupra Born



The Born is a sporty and practical hatchback. (Cupra)

The Cupra Born is one of the best electric hatchbacks around thanks to its sporty credentials and stylish design.

The Born shares the same underpinnings as the Volkswagen ID.3, though it has its own identity with Rose Gold accents on its front bumper and interior trim.

There is lots of interior space and a decent amount of storage to cater for everyone’s bits and bobs.

Underneath, the Born is available with a 58kWh battery pack with a single electric motor that provides a claimed electric range of up to 263 miles between trips to the plug.

Used examples are on the market from £14,500 for a four-year-old model with 25,000 miles.

Hyundai Kona Electric



The Kona Electric is a great compact electric SUV. (Hyundai)

The Hyundai Kona Electric is a good-looking family crossover that is also great to drive.

It’s equipped with a choice of 39kWh and 64kWh battery options, which can deliver claimed electric ranges of 189 miles and 279 miles, respectively.

The Kona’s cabin is full of handy storage spaces, while the interior quality feels upmarket with a nice amount of soft-touch materials.

Behind the wheel, the Kona Electric is good fun with nicely weighted steering and provides a good turn-in into corners.

Look to spend around £11,500 for a low-mileage 39kWh car, while 64kWh variants are priced at £12,300.

Kia e-Niro



The e-Niro is one of the best used EVs around. (Kia)

The Kia e-Niro is a safe, sensible and practical proposition if you need a compact family SUV.

Its exterior design isn’t the most interesting, but the shape has aged nicely and isn’t too divisive for most people’s taste.

There is lots of interior space and all models come with a decent amount of standard kit.

The e-Niro comes with the same battery pack options as the Hyundai Kona Electric, meaning there is a 39kWh that delivers a claimed range of 180 miles, while the larger 64kWh setup can take the car a claimed 282 miles.

Look to spend around £12,600 for a 39kWh car, while 64kWh examples can be picked up from £13,000.

Nissan Leaf



The Leaf is a comfortable alternative. (Nissan)

The Nissan Leaf does exactly what it says on the tin when it comes to affordable second-hand EV motoring.

The second-generation car was launched in 2018 and came with a more angular exterior design than its predecessor.

There is the option of a 39kWh battery setup, taking the car a claimed 168 miles between top-ups, while there is a larger 59kWh model that can travel up to a claimed 239 miles.

The Leaf is also comfortable and quiet to travel in, and there is a decent amount of cabin space.

Used models are priced from £8,500, while 59kWh versions are more expensive at around £12,500 to £13,000.

Renault Megane E-Tech



The Megane E-Tech offers lots of kit for the money. (Renault)

Renault is on a roll when it comes to electric vehicles, and the Megane E-Tech kick-started that trend for the brand.

The Megane sits slightly higher than a traditional hatchback, giving the driver a better view of the road ahead.

All models are well-equipped and come fitted with a 60kWh battery pack and a single electric motor to take the car a claimed 280 miles.

Expect to pay around £13,500 for a low-mileage car with 29,000 miles on the clock.

Tesla Model 3



The Model 3 is one of the world’s best-selling EVs. (Tesla)

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the world’s best-selling EVs and for many reasons.

It comes with a lot of interior space and has a minimalist cabin design, while Tesla has built up a strong reputation for producing EVs with good electric ranges and an impeccable ‘Supercharger’ network.

Tesla does not publish its battery pack sizes, though the ‘Standard Range Plus’ variant is the pick of the bunch as it can deliver a claimed EV range of up to 254 miles on one charge.

Prices on the used market for a Model 3 Standard Range Plus start at £14,500, coming within the £15,000 budget.