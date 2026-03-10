Long-term report: Does Scenic E-Tech have Renault’s EV stardust?

It’s fair to say that Renault is a brand on something of a hot streak when it comes to EVs right now.

The Renault 5 has been one of the biggest automotive success stories of recent years, while the 4 and Twingo also look set to go the same way pretty soon. However, against this backdrop, the larger Scenic E-Tech has somewhat slipped under the radar. That is why I leapt at the opportunity when I was offered the chance to run one just over a month ago. I wanted to find out whether this more family-focused EV still carries that Renault stardust.

The early signs were good. First up, the car looks great – especially with its matt grey paint – and the stylish and well-thought out interior means that the cabin is a genuinely nice place to sit. The car drives well too, offering smooth and near silent running. While this is all great, where Renault’s smaller EVs excel is their ability to bring a touch of fun. Sadly, though, that does seem to be missing slightly here.

There’s a big boot which provides lots of space

Over recent weeks of living with the Scenic it has done everything I have asked of it practically but excitement has very much been in short supply. For the football fans among you, you can think of this car as being a bit like the Arsenal side currently sitting at the top of the Premier League: Very good, but about as likely to get pulses racing as a night in listening to Ed Sheeran.

While this is disappointing from a driver’s perspective, it does not mean that the Scenic should be completely ruled out. The car offers a good level of boot space and has proved more than adept at handling weekly shops, a tip run and every other daily challenge I have thrown at it (I don’t play golf because I am a normal human being, so therefore cannot comment on how many sets of bats fit in the back).

Esprit Alpine models get lots of equipment

The majority of my driving in the past month has been around town and the E-Tech has proved itself to be more than comfortable. Despite warnings from my colleague who had the car before me, it has generally held its charge pretty well in urban environments and there have been no issues connecting to chargers that have blighted so many of my previous experiences with electric cars. For an SUV – albeit a small one – the car feels nippy around town and the full camera coverage makes squeezing into tight inner city spots much easier.

There have also been a few longer-distance journeys, which have seen the Renault settle down into being a smooth and relaxing cruiser. While this is great and comfortable, the big challenge with EVs will also be range and motorway speeds are something of an issue for the Scenic. The car has a quoted range of 381 miles but in the real world, I am struggling to return anywhere near that figure.

Renault switched its Scenic from MPV to SUV for its latest model

As an example, I recently drove from Portsmouth to near Staines for the launch of yet another forgettable Chinese EV. The round-trip was around 120 miles, so I thought I would be more than comfortable setting off with 250 miles of range. Sadly, by the time I returned, I was down to just 70 miles – well below what I would expect.