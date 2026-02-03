Lamborghini Urus gets Brabus makeover with the ‘900 Mint’

The Lamborghini Urus is the latest car to get a wild makeover from the team at Brabus with the introduction of the ‘900 Mint’.

Brabus is a German tuning company that is renowned for modifying premium luxury performance cars, and the 900 Mint is its latest creation.

The Brabus 900 Mint uses the same twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine paired to an electric motor and 25.9kWh battery pack found in the standard Urus plug-in hybrid; however, power has been cranked up from 789bhp to 888bhp and 1,050Nm of torque. That means 0-60mph takes three seconds and the top speed is 194mph. Brabus has not revealed how far the car can travel on electric power at this stage, though.

The interior is finished off in Stone Mint. (Brabus)

The car is painted in an exclusive shade of Brabus’ ‘Mint’, while the exterior is complemented by Mint Green 24-inch Brabus Monoblock forged wheels, a 20mm lower ride height, thanks to the car’s ‘SportXtra’ suspension, and carbon fibre body components.

The interior is just as mad as the exterior with a ‘Stone Mint’ colour found on the leather upholstery, door cards and cockpit surfaces. Meanwhile, the Brabus logo is embossed into the seat headrests and there are further carbon fibre accents found on the upper door panels, dashboard fascia and centre console.

Prices for the Brabus 900 Mint start at the equivalent of £503,000, although it’s unclear how many examples are set to be produced.