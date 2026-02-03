Hyundai Kona Electric now eligible for government’s Electric Vehicle Grant

Hyundai has announced that the Kona Electric SUV is the latest EV to be eligible for the government’s Electric Vehicle Grant.

The Electric Vehicle Grant is an incentive that will slash up to £3,750 off the price of a new EV priced under £37,000, with the car and manufacturer having to meet certain criteria to receive the full amount.

All Kona Electrics are equipped with a 65kWh battery pack. (Hyundai)

Customers who order a Kona Electric can now save up to £1,500, with the range now starting at £33,500 for the entry-level ‘Advance’ model, which comes as standard with LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, an energy-saving heat pump and keyless entry with push button start.

Underneath, all Kona Electrics are equipped with a 65kWh battery pack mated to an electric motor that produces 215bhp and can take the car a claimed 319 miles between trips to the plug. Plus, 102kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 41 minutes.

Ashley Andrews, president of Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: “Kona Electric’s eligibility for the Electric Car Grant ensures that customers have access to a more level playing field when it comes to choosing electric mobility.”

The Hyundai Kona Electric range with the government’s ECG is available to order now, with deliveries expected to commence soon.