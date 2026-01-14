Dacia’s Bigster transformed into ‘Million Star Hotel’ for overnight stargazing

Dacia will be giving keen stargazers the chance to stay in its ‘Million Star Hotel’ next month with a special fleet of Bigsters SUVs.

A number of the brand’s largest SUV will descend to the heart of Scotland’s Galloway Forest Park – the UK’s first certified Dark Sky Park – to give a number of lucky adventurers the ability to see the night sky without any light pollution.

The Bigsters will be equipped with Dacia’s ‘Sleep Pack’, which kits out the car with a foldaway double bed and mattress on which to have a comfortable night’s sleep. A full panoramic sunroof will allow occupants of the car to view the night sky from their bed inside the car, too.

(Dacia)

The Sleep Pack – which costs from £1,740 – is a number of accessories which can be added to the Bigster to make it more adventure-ready, with other extras including a camping pack, which adds a tailgate tent and blackout blinds.

Those who get a ticket to the Million Star Hotel – which can be reserved via the Dacia website – will also get the chance to try their hand at kayaking, fishing and open-fire cooking to help maximise their time outdoors.

The Bigster is Dacia’s largest vehicle in its current range. Equipped with a hybrid engine, it starts from £25,125.

Dacia says that guests may also have the chance to see a ‘rare six-planet alignment’ as Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury become visible to the naked eye during the Million Star Hotel’s opening period between 25 and 26 February.