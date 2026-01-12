Hybrid powertrains continue to play ‘a very important role’ in the UK market, says Kia

Hybrid powertrains will continue to play ‘a very important role’ in the UK’s new car market during 2026.

That’s according to Kia Europe’s marketing director, David Hilbert, who explained his thoughts on certain car trends that will continue to grow over the next 12 months.

Hybrids have built up a reputation of being the ‘stepping stone’ towards full electrification, and Kia is about to launch its K4 hatchback, which will be available with petrol and hybrid power. A new electric model – the EV2 B-segment SUV – is also on its way.

The K4 will be offered with petrol and full-hybrid setups. (Kia)

Speaking in Brussels at the reveal of the new EV2, Hilbert told the PA news agency: “In the UK, there is the ZEV mandate, which is a percentage volume for EV sales, and this year, that increases to 33 per cent from 28 per cent in 2025. That will put more pressure on UK manufacturers to drive the EV mix, but we’re also seeing a number of different brands still investing in hybrids.”

He added: “I think hybrid powertrains are going to play a very important role in the UK and in Europe, because they are a very good stepping stone to full electrification. Also, I think the SUV trend will continue.

“Why? Because it gives you more space, functionality, flexibility as a consumer and they can still deliver low CO2 performance if it’s a hybrid and good efficiency if it’s an EV.”

The Kia K4 is available to order now, while the EV2 electric SUV will go on sale in the spring, with prices expected to be announced soon.