First Drive: Why Leapmotor’s flawed B10 may still have what it takes to make a mark in the UK

What is it?

(Leapmotor)

Recent years have seen a hatful of new car brands arrive in the UK from China, although few can boast the same level of backing as Leapmotor. Part-owned by the world’s fourth biggest auto maker – Stellantis – the firm is aiming to bring a touch of style and sophistication to the budget end of the UK’s car market. Its latest offering – the B10 – is an electric C-segment SUV which looks to offer buyers a sleek design, spacious interior, and advanced tech.

However, in a crowded segment which includes rivals like the Skoda Elroq, Renault Scenic and the ever-popular Nissan Qashqai, does the B10 have what it takes to muscle in on the action? We’ve been driving it to find out.

What’s new?

(Leapmotor)

First and foremost, it is value that will help the B10 cut through with drivers, although that does not mean that Leapmotor has scrimped and saved to keep costs low. The car represents a major step forward for the fledgling brand, especially when compared to its cheap and cheerful citycar – the TO3 – which helped to launch the outfit earlier this year.

As well as obviously being larger and more practical, the B10 offers better tech and a vastly superior interior in a move which will likely result in broader mainstream appeal overall.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Leapmotor)

Leapmotor is adopting an approach of ‘everything is standard’ when it comes to its UK models, and as such only the top spec of each car will be coming to the Britian. That means that the B10 is only available with one powertrain which sees the vehicle given a rear-mounted 160kW electric motor, which produces an impressive 215bhp.

Official figures say you will get from zero to 60mph in 8.0 seconds, and acceleration is generally smooth from a standing start. The setup also produces a respectable 240 Nm, which helps pull the car all the way to a top speed of 106mph.

Range-wise, Leapmotor claims up to 270 miles from a single charge. The B10 is rated to accept a maximum charge rate of up to 168kW, too, which would result in a 10 to 80 per cent charge being completed in around 25–30 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

(Leapmotor)

This is where a lot of Chinese cars come unstuck, with many of them having not been designed with European roads in mind. However, with the might of Stellantis behind it, you would expect things to be better for Leapmotor. Unfortunately, it is a little bit of a mixed bag on this front. The car is by no means terrible to drive – for the most part, it is smooth and comfortable – but there are a few areas where it leaves a little to be desired.

First up – and this is not a common complaint when it comes to EVs – the B10 makes a pretty terrible noise, especially at low speeds. While not deafening by any means, the high-pitched whine resembles a WWII air raid siren and is very deeply unpleasant when you drive through town. Elsewhere, the engine braking system is too aggressive and feels like it’s trying to slam you to a halt the second you lift off the accelerator and there is a decent amount of roll on bendy A roads.

Having said all of that, when the car does get up to speed, it is a decent enough cruiser, aided by a comfortable ride and smooth acceleration.

How does it look?

(Leapmotor)

While the B10 may not be the best car in the world to drive, its looks certainly help it claw back some ground. Everywhere you look, there are smooth, flowing lines which help to give the car a stylish appearance. The front end looks sleek, with thin, LED headlights, while flush door handles keep its side profile looking elegant.

Around the back, the B10 has a tall rear end which has a faint whiff of Land Rover Discovery about it, as well as a stylish lighting strip which stretches below the rear window. In a segment where it is very easy to make a dull-looking car, Leapmotor has managed to produce something that will really stand out.

What’s it like inside?

(Leapmotor)

This is where the B10 really does come into its own. The interior quality for a car of this price is absolutely outstanding. The cabin feels airy, with light allowed to pour in through a 1.8-m2 panoramic sunroof and there are soft-touch materials pretty much everywhere you look. Our test car was finished in cream eco leather which gave the car a far more premium feel than many of its rivals.

In the back of the car, there is ample space for three adults to sit in comfort, while there are plenty of cubbies and storage areas for added practicality. When it comes to boot space, the B10 boasts 430 litres of capacity, rising to 1,700 litres with the rear seats folded flat.

What’s the spec like?

(Leapmotor)

This is another area where the Leapmotor does well. For a car pitched to compete at the budget end of the market, the B10 is crammed full of all the latest tech and gadgets that you would usually only expect on more expensive versions of many of its competitors. Up front, there is a 14.6-inch floating touchscreen and an 8.8-inch driver display, both of which utilise the latest ‘LEAP OS 4.0 Plus’ software. This provides a customisable interface, immersive 3D cockpit, and multi-application display, with owners given full remote control of the car’s systems via the Leapmotor App.

Verdict

Overall, the Leapmotor B10 represents a good step forward for the fledgling Chinese brand, although there are still a few issues to iron out. The car may not be great to drive, but do customers in this segment really care that much about that?

We’re not so sure they do. What the majority of people want is a car that looks great, has a good level of tech and is pleasant to be inside. The B10 succeeds on all three of those fronts, and – teamed with some of the best value for money around – we wouldn’t be surprised if we start to see a lot of them on the roads very soon.