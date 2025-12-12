UK Drive: The Mercedes CLA feels like the future of long-distance EVs

What is it?

The new CLA sits on a brand new platform





On paper, the CLA looks like it could be the ideal EV to combat those range anxiety fears, but is that the case? We’ve been behind the wheel to see what it’s like.

What’s new?

The 250+ get a single rear electric motor





The in-tech is sharper and newer, too, thanks to the help from both Microsoft and Google. It’s all housed within a super-large display which should be sharper and more intuitive to use than ever.

What’s under the bonnet?

The CLA uses a rapid 800-volt charging architecture





The CLA also uses an 800-volt charging architecture as standard, unlocking a very rapid charge speed of up to 320kW. Find an ultra-rapid charger and you’ll be able to manage a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 22 minutes – so you won’t have to be waiting at the charging station for too long when you’re in a hurry.

What’s it like to drive?

At speed, the CLA feels refined and comfortable





That two-speed gearbox is ever-so-slightly noticeable, with a momentary pause in power when you’re accelerating hard. However, it’s the refinement and comfort of this car which shines through; the CLA delivers a truly upmarket-feeling ride, particularly when you’re travelling at motorway speeds.

How does it look?

Star designs are included across the CLA





Of course, there’s a case of ‘spot the Mercedes star’ to play with the CLA and, if you look closely, you’ll find them on what appears to be every panel of the car. The front grille gets a unique lighting signature, too, and does look very futuristic at night.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin is focused around the main screen





At 405 litres, the CLA’s boot isn’t bad in terms of size, either, and it’s easy to access and quite deep. It’s trumped by the 470 litres of space that you’ll find in the BMW i4, however, which is one of the CLA’s key rivals in this segment. The CLA does benefit from a handy ‘frunk’ under the bonnet for storing the charging cables, mind you, something the BMW lacks.

What’s the spec like?

A handy ‘frunk’ provides extra space





Head in the direction of AMG Line Premium Edition, like our test car, and you’ll see that the price jumps up to £51,770. You do get upgraded Multibeam headlights, more interior ambient lighting and wireless smartphone charging, but the range drops to 462 miles. That newly designed infotainment system is packed with features and looks great, though we struggled to get Apple CarPlay to work on our particular test car.

Verdict

The new Mercedes CLA definitely feels like a step-change in the world of electric vehicles. With its range of over 400 miles, it’s encroaching on the type of distance that average cars could travel on a full tank of petrol and, and if you’re able to charge at home, running the CLA could cost a fraction of the amount it would take to fill an ICE car.

It’s also very usable day-to-day, refined and quiet at speed, and packed with technology. In essence, what’s not to like about the Mercedes CLA?