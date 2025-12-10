Updated Xpeng G6 to launch in UK priced from £39,990

Xpeng is set to launch its revised G6 electric SUV in the UK next year.

Priced from £39,990, the new G6 brings revisions to the original car, which was only introduced into the UK during March last year.

The new model will launch with a new all-wheel-drive Black Edition, which uses dual motors with a combined output of 480bhp. As a result, the G6 will go from 0-60mph in just four seconds.

Xpeng has introduced a number of revisions to the G6

As the name suggests, Black Edition brings a range of black-coloured elements, including 20-inch sport alloy wheels, as well as the window surrounds and brake calipers. A new ‘Starlight’ full-width light bar on the outside features integrated turn signals, while a rear spoiler adds a sportier feel.

Inside, there’s a grey suede-like material used on key areas of the cabin. There are now quicker wireless smartphone charging pads, too, while a nine-inch digital rear-view mirror – which displays a video feed captured from a rear-mounted camera – is available as well.

The G6 is set to offer one of the quickest charging rates from an EV in the UK

The G6’s 571-litre boot can also be expanded up to 1,374 litres by folding down the rear seats.

With an 80.8kWh battery, the G6 also uses 800-volt charging architecture which allows it to accept a maximum charge rate of up to 451kW – one of the quickest available from any car currently on sale in the UK. It means that a 10 to 80 per cent top-up could be completed in as little as 12 minutes when the car is connected to a suitably speedy charger. All cars get an efficiency-boosting heat pump as standard, too, which should help the G6 to get the most from its 332-mile range.

Prices for the new G6 start from £39,990 for the rear-wheel-drive, Standard Range model, or £44,990 for the Long Range version. The new dual-motor model, meanwhile, will start from £49,990.