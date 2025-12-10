Shropshire Star
Updated Xpeng G6 to launch in UK priced from £39,990

Revised model will offer a maximum charge speed of up to 451kW.

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Xpeng is set to launch its revised G6 electric SUV in the UK next year.

Priced from £39,990, the new G6 brings revisions to the original car, which was only introduced into the UK during March last year.

The new model will launch with a new all-wheel-drive Black Edition, which uses dual motors with a combined output of 480bhp. As a result, the G6 will go from 0-60mph in just four seconds.

Xpeng G6
Xpeng has introduced a number of revisions to the G6

As the name suggests, Black Edition brings a range of black-coloured elements, including 20-inch sport alloy wheels, as well as the window surrounds and brake calipers. A new ‘Starlight’ full-width light bar on the outside features integrated turn signals, while a rear spoiler adds a sportier feel.

Inside, there’s a grey suede-like material used on key areas of the cabin. There are now quicker wireless smartphone charging pads, too, while a nine-inch digital rear-view mirror – which displays a video feed captured from a rear-mounted camera – is available as well.

Xpeng G6
The G6 is set to offer one of the quickest charging rates from an EV in the UK

The G6’s 571-litre boot can also be expanded up to 1,374 litres by folding down the rear seats.

With an 80.8kWh battery, the G6 also uses 800-volt charging architecture which allows it to accept a maximum charge rate of up to 451kW – one of the quickest available from any car currently on sale in the UK. It means that a 10 to 80 per cent top-up could be completed in as little as 12 minutes when the car is connected to a suitably speedy charger. All cars get an efficiency-boosting heat pump as standard, too, which should help the G6 to get the most from its 332-mile range.

Prices for the new G6 start from £39,990 for the rear-wheel-drive, Standard Range model, or £44,990 for the Long Range version. The new dual-motor model, meanwhile, will start from £49,990.