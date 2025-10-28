Suzuki reveals two new concepts at Japan Mobility Show

Suzuki will showcase two new alternative-fuelled concepts at this year’s Japan Mobility Show.

The Japanese firm has been rather slow on the uptake when it comes to bringing new EVs to the market, having only recently launched its first electric model with the e Vitara SUV.

However, the brand is now hoping to change all that, starting with the Vision e-Sky concept.

The electric city car takes inspiration from Kei Cars, which are compact enough to feed through narrow streets in major Japanese cities. The vehicles are so small that they bring significant tax benefits in Japan and there are strict limits on their exterior dimensions and engine capacity.

The FFV2 is a compact SUV. (Suzuki)

Similarly, the Vision e-Sky measures just 3.4 metres long and 1.6 metres tall. While full details are yet to be revealed on the car’s battery power, Suzuki claims that it will be able to travel up to 168 miles on a single charge.

Next up, Suzuki will be displaying its new Fronx FFV2, which stands for ‘Flexible Fuel Vehicle’. The FFV2 is a compact SUV that is a similar size to the firm’s combustion-powered Vitara and features roof bars, chrome exterior trim, black alloy wheels and black door mirrors.

Once again, Suzuki is keeping powertrain details under wraps for now, but bosses do say they will ‘propose environmental technologies that utilise ethanol fuel as one of Suzuki’s multi-pathway initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality’.

Both vehicles will make their debut at the Japan Mobility Show, which takes place from October 30 to November 9.