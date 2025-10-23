Updated Toyota bZ4x will be priced at £39,995

Toyota has announced that the updated bZ4x electric SUV will be priced at £39,995, when it goes on sale next month.

The bZ4x is Toyota’s first electric offering in Europe and rivals the likes of the Kia EV6 and Volkswagen ID.4.

The bZ4x has received updates which includes a new front nostril with slimmer headlights and lightbar, while there are some fresh alloy wheel designs and the wheel arch extensions are now finished off in gloss black.

Inside, there is a new 14-inch infotainment screen and a new dashboard design which runs the width of the cabin.

A choice of 57.7kWh and 73.1kWh battery packs are available. (Toyota)

Underneath, the bZ4x is available with two battery packs. The first is a 57.7kWh; although Toyota has not revealed its claimed range at this stage, while there is a larger 73.1kWh battery option which can do a claimed 352 miles on a single charge. However, further technical details on both powertrains are yet to be confirmed.

There are three trim levels on offer, with the standard Icon specification featuring two wireless smartphone chargers, interior ambient lighting and heated front seats and steering wheel. The mid-level Design comes in at £45,795 and adds extras such as the bigger battery pack, a 360-degree camera and puddle lights under the door mirrors. The top-of-the-line Excel is priced at £48,995 and boasts 20-inch alloy wheels, a digital rear view mirror, heated, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats and heated rear seats.

Order books open on November 3, with customer deliveries expected to commence in January next year.