UK Drive: Does the Citroen C3 Aircross offer more than just comfort?

What is it?

(Citroen)

Citroen is on a roll with its SUV offerings, and the latest model to get a new makeover is the C3 Aircross.

The original model was a quirky, stylish and practical small family SUV that proved to be a very popular choice for British buyers.

It’s been eight years since the first-generation car launched, and with the market more competitive than ever, the French firm has fought back with the all-new second-generation model. So, does the latest C3 Aircross move the game forward in the world of family cars?

What’s new?

(Citroen)

The C3 Aircross is a completely new car compared to its predecessor. It now sits on Stellantis’ ‘Smart Car’ platform, which is shared with the smaller Citroen C3 and Vauxhall Frontera.

The exterior design features styling cues from Citroen’s ‘Oli Concept’ from 2022, while there is also an electric variant for the first time.

All models come as standard with Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats and suspension, and the Aircross is available with a choice of five and seven-seat configurations.

Two trim levels are on offer, with the C3 Aircross’ main focus targeted towards ‘value for money’ for young families.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Citroen)

The C3 Aircross is available with petrol and hybrid powertrains, but it’s the hybrid version we’re driving here.

It combines a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 48-volt battery, which develops a total of 136bhp and 205Nm of torque. It takes the car from 0-60mph in 9.9 seconds and the car will go all the way to a top speed of 125mph.

This setup should make the car cheap to run too, as Citroen claims the car can manage up to 57.4mpg on the combined cycle and it produces 120g/km of CO2. Meanwhile, hybrid models come with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard.

There is also an entry-level 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 99bhp and 151Nm of torque, while this version comes with a six-speed manual gearbox only.

What’s it like to drive?

(Citroen)

The C3 Aircross really is all about comfort, which is thanks to the car featuring Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ suspension that uses little cushions in the vehicle’s shock absorbers.

Despite the UK’s potted roads, the car just seems to glide over imperfections, which makes it one of the most composed cars in its class when it comes to ride quality.

Around town, the light steering and electric motor makes it refined and easy to drive, and the large glass areas make it easy to see out of too.

The light steering is a trade-off at higher speed though, as the car feels nervous with very little communication between the steering wheel and the front tyres, making it rather uninspiring to drive.

Also, the car does seem to suffer from a fair bit of road noise that enters the cabin, which makes it rather noisy on the motorway. The automatic gearbox is slow and hesitant when pulling away from a junction as well.

How does it look?

(Citroen)

This new second-generation car looks a lot more grown-up than the model it replaces.

With its taller roofline, roof bars and chevron pattern-effect wheel arch extensions, the C3 Aircross now looks more like a rugged SUV than a crossover.

At the front, there is a lot of design inspiration from the firm’s ‘Oli Concept’ from 2022, with a new three-point light signature and reversed C-shaped headlights. The high-positioned horizontal bonnet gives the car a taller stance, too.

At the back, the reversed C-shaped design of the headlights is transitioned into the taillights, while the low load lip and slight kick-up tailgate design makes it easier for those to hoist heavier items into the back.

What’s it like inside?

(Citroen)

As it’s a cheap car, don’t go expecting to get the best levels of interior quality, as a lot of the plastics used throughout do feel hard and brittle.

The dashboard design uses Citroen’s ‘C-Zen Lounge’ concept, which means that the wraparound dashboard and fabric materials are there to make the cabin feel more like a living room.

Storage is good too, with all cars getting deep door bins, a centre armrest cubby hole, additional centre console storage and rear seatback pockets and phone holders.

Space in the back is superb, as the tall roofline allows for average-sized adults to get comfortable, with loads of head and legroom. If you go for the seven-seater model, the third row of chairs are best suited for children, and they can be raised and folded at the simple switch of a lever.

In terms of boot space, in five-seater guise, you have up to 460 litres of room, or 1,600 litres with the rear seats folded down, which is one of the best-in-class, beating the likes of the Renault 4 at 420 litres and 1,420 litres with its rear chairs pushed forwards.

If you go for the seven-seat option, then with all the seats in place, there is just a 40-litre boot capacity and 360 litres with the third row stowed away, which is still more than acceptable in a car of this class.

What’s the spec like?

(Citroen)

To make things as simple as possible, Citroen offers the C3 Aircross in just two guises.

The entry-level ‘Plus’ comes in at just £21,105 for the 1.2-litre turbo petrol model, while the hybrid is yours for £24,565, making it one of the cheapest SUVs on the market. Standard equipment includes Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats and suspension, LED lights, 17-inch alloy wheels and a 10-25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The top-of-the-line ‘Max’ trim is only available with hybrid power and comes in at £26,565 and boasts additional features such as a wireless smartphone charger, heated front seats and steering wheel, a heated front windscreen and front parking sensors.

Compared to its rivals, the Dacia Duster starts from £21,820 and the smaller Ford Puma is priced from £26,580, which makes this Citroen superb value for money.

If you want the added benefit of seven seats, you’ll have to pay an/. extra £765, which takes prices up to £21,875 for the Plus and £25,330 for the Max. That’s still cheaper than the five-seat only Ford Puma, though.

Verdict

Compact SUVs are all much the same these days, although the C3 Aircross is something that is a little bit different.

When you consider how affordable it is with its excellent levels of standard equipment and class-leading levels of comfort, the C3 Aircross really is a tough act to follow.

Okay, so it’s not the most engaging to drive, the interior plastics are a bit questionable in places and it isn’t the quickest car around. But, if you’re a small family that is looking for a practical, versatile and comfortable SUV, then the Aircross could be the perfect choice.