Volkswagen bids farewell to Touareg SUV with new ‘Final Edition’ model

Volkswagen is celebrating the Touareg SUV’s last year of production with the ‘Final Edition’.

The Touareg first went on sale in 2002, and was based on the same platform as Porsche’s Cayenne SUV. But, three generations later and 1.2 million units sold worldwide, production of Volkswagen’s largest family-focused SUV will come to an end next year with no direct replacement.

Inside features lots of ‘Final Edition’ emblems. (Volkswagen)

The Touareg Final Edition boasts extra design features over the standard car, with ‘Final Edition’ lettering embossed into the window surrounds of the rear doors and in the leather of the gear lever. There are also illuminated ‘Final Edition’ door sill plates and an illuminated ‘Final Edition’ emblem found on the dashboard panel trim.

Other changes include black alloy wheels, window surrounds and roof rails, while there is a unique shade of dark blue paint; however, Volkswagen has not revealed the name of the colour at this stage.

Further details will be announced soon. (Volkswagen)

In terms of powertrains, the manufacturer hasn’t revealed what engine will be equipped with the car, but it could be either the standard 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine or the ‘eHybrid’ 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit mated to an electric motor and 15.7kWh battery, which gives a claimed electric range of up to 62 miles.

Production numbers, order books, UK pricing and specifications will be revealed soon.