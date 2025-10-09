First Drive: Au revoir DS 4, bonjour No4 – DS tries again to topple A-Class and 1 Series posh hatches

What is it?

This year, though, the panache is back – in fact, according to DS’s new boss, 2025 is almost a reset for the brand. It has a new naming structure for its cars, with new models adopting a luxurious perfume-sounding ‘No’ (number), and a stunning new all-electric range-topper called No8 (number 8) that’s already been chosen by the French president as his favourite wheels. Following quickly on from the No8 coupe-SUV is the No4, and here we’re driving it for the first time.

What’s new?

The DS No4 is available with a variety of powertrains





Despite the previous DS 4 using the same platform as the Citroen C4, Peugeot 308 and Vauxhall Astra, it was never available as a pure-electric version, unlike its sisters. The No4 has rectified this.

What’s under the bonnet?

The E-Tense car gets a maximum charge speed of 120kW





DS has updated the 1.6-litre petrol plug-in hybrid, too, with it now developing 222bhp (50bhp more than before), and it can now travel 50 miles on electric power thanks to a larger 14.6kWh battery pack. The 143bhp 1.2-litre hybrid returns, with DS claiming this engine can run on electric power for around 50% of the time in town. European customers will also get the choice of a diesel, but, at this stage, it’s unlikely to cross the channel to the UK.

What’s it like to drive?

Comfort appears to be a main focus for the No4





The E-Tense is more of a match to the French luxury feel DS is striving for on account of its quietness and refinement. As for the plug-in hybrid, while it does have a softer ride around town compared to the electric No4, it feels a bit raucous and clunky when pushed.

How does it look?

The No4 showcases a bold new look for DS





Aside from some new wheel designs, it’s pure DS 4, although you may notice ‘DS Automobiles’ is stretched out in letters across the tailgate. It’s rather crudely done in our opinion, with it feeling like the letters could easily fall off if you – or your valet, this is a DS, after all – chamois the car a little too vigorously after washing it.

What’s it like inside?

There are plenty of premium materials inside





Speaking of space, there’s decent room up front, while in the back it’s average – six-footers might struggle to get completely comfortable, but it’s something that rivals like the BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class also suffer with. At 430 litres, boot space is class-leading if you opt for the hybrid; the electric version gets 390 litres.

What’s the spec like?

A large sunroof helps to brighten up the cabin





The basic Pallas gets all the basics and more, including LED lights front and rear, front and rear parking sensors, acoustic laminated front glass and adaptive cruise control. Pallas+ adds 3D connected nav, ‘Iris’ voice recognition, wireless charging, heated front seats and electric driver’s seat, and a heat pump for the electric model. Étoile ramps up the luxury with alcantara trim, head-up display, matrix LED headlights and scrolling indicators, and the Étoile Nappa adds power seats upholstered in brown – you guessed it – Nappa leather.

The hybrid ranges from £32,200 to £37,400, the plug-in hybrid is priced from £39,000 to £44,200, while the pure-electric stretches from £36,995 to £41,860.

Verdict

The transformation from DS 4 to No4 has certainly given DS’s posh hatchback a USP over rivals like the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Mercedes A-Class, as it comes in a pure-electric version. The EV is the best example of the No4, too – its quiet and refined nature is in keeping with the luxury vision DS has been trying to convey since it was formed a decade ago.

The No4 just – but only just – validates its price premium over its electric Stellantis sisters, particularly the excellent Peugeot E-308, due to its greater power and range credentials, and it certainly has an upmarket air about it. But the gap between the supposedly humdrum E-308 and cut-above No4 is smaller than it is between Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3, for example. Ultimately, the No4 is a very appealing car, but whether DS is on the brink of properly breaking into the premium ranks and taking customers away from the German brands remains to be seen.