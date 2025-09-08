New Mercedes GLC turns to electric power

Mercedes has introduced a new electric GLC with a range of up to 443 miles from a single charge.

Officially called the ‘GLC with EQ Technology’, the new model will act as the ‘first model in a completely new vehicle family’, according to Mercedes, and has been created as an electric vehicle from the ground up, rather than adapted from an existing petrol or diesel model.

Alongside a range of up to 443 miles, the electric GLC uses an 800-volt charging system, which will allow it to add up to 188 miles of range in ten minutes. Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle to Grid (V2G) technology means that the GLC’s battery can also be used as an external power source, storing energy during periods of low demand and then using it to power a house when electricity prices are higher.

Mercedes says that the electric GLC can manage over 400 miles on a charge

Arriving with a bold new look, the GLC incorporates an ultra-wide grille framed by LED running lights, while inside there’s a new ‘Sky Control’ panoramic sunroof which incorporates 162 illuminated ‘stars’.

The GLC also arrives with the largest infotainment screen of any Mercedes vehicle to date, with a display measuring 39.1 inches and incorporating all key media and navigation functions.

The electric GLC incorporates a wheelbase which is 84mm longer than that of the combustion-engined car, resulting in a 13mm boost in legroom alongside a 46mm increase in headroom for those sitting up front. At the rear, legroom has increased by 47mm, while headroom has gone up by 17mm over the petrol and diesel-powered car.

The interior features the largest screen ever fitted to a Mercedes model

Mercedes claims a boot space of 570 litres, too, which can be expanded to 1,740 litres by folding down the rear seats. There’s also an additional 128 litres housed underneath the ‘frunk’ at the nose of the car. The German brand states that the electric GLC also comes equipped with a braked trailer towing capacity of up to 2.4 tonnes.

The new electric GLC is expected to launch ‘in the first half of 2026’ with further details surrounding pricing and specification announced closer to that time.