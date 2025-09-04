Porsche’s inductive charging aims for plug-free EV top-ups

Porsche is set to become the first car manufacturer to bring wireless electric vehicle charging to market with its upcoming Cayenne model.

The 11kW system with a one-box base plate will allow vehicles to simply drive over a parking space with a specially-mounted floor plate, after which the car will automatically start charging without the need for any cables to be connected.

Drivers need to just position the car over the base plate to start charging

With that output of 11kW, it means that the wireless charging system could fully charge an average EV in around five hours. However, not all vehicles will be able to use them as the system requires special hardware in the car itself – something which the upcoming Cayenne Electric will be available with as an option.

The German brand says that the system will automatically stop charging if it detects something between the car and the base plate. Porsche also says that the plate can be installed in a variety of locations, including garages, carports or traditional parking spaces, which could make it a far more viable option for drivers without a traditional driveway.

The charging plate can be installed in a variety of places

Michael Steiner, Porsche Board Member for Development, said: “Ease of use, suitability for everyday use and charging infrastructure are still the decisive factors when it comes to the acceptance of electric mobility.

“We are proud that inductive charging will soon be available in series production at Porsche. Charging an electric car at home has never been so easy and convenient.”

Porsche will showcase the technology at the upcoming Munich Motor Show ahead of the Cayenne Electric’s premiere later this year. The wireless floor plate system is set to go on sale in 2026.