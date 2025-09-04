Dacia Duster receives more power with new hybrid engine option

Dacia has announced that the Duster SUV has received a more powerful hybrid powertrain.

The Duster is one of the firm’s best-selling models and has built up a reputation for representing excellent value for money.

The new ‘hybrid 155’ powertrain is the same unit found in the firm’s larger Bigster SUV, and replaces the old ‘hybrid 140’ engine.

The Duster is one of Dacia’s best-selling models. (Dacia)

The 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces a total of 158bhp, and is mated to an electric motor powered by a 1.4kWh battery. Dacia claims the car can achieve a combined fuel consumption figure of 61.4mpg.

Other changes in the Duster range include a new mild-hybrid 140 variant, which features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt battery, with power being sent through to a six-speed manual gearbox. However, performance and acceleration figures have not been revealed at this stage.

Dacia also says that ‘Journey’ models also receive new interior upholstery with matching trim, while the flagship Extreme variant gets new 18-inch black alloy wheels. Plus, both trim levels now come standard with adaptive cruise control.

Prices will be revealed alongside order books, which will open in November, with expected deliveries to commence at the beginning of next year.