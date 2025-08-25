Mercedes-AMG sets new electric car distance record with GT XX concept

Mercedes-AMG has smashed the record for how far an electric car can travel in 24 hours.

The performance brand’s GT XX concept managed to travel 3,405 miles in the 24-hour window, achieving an average speed of 186mph as it lapped the Nardo test circuit in Italy, stopping only to rapid charge at speeds of around 850kW. After each charge, the car accelerated back to its average cruising speed to achieve the best-possible distance in the assigned time period.

Drivers and team members celebrate the record-breaking run

Mercedes-AMG also looked to achieve a number of records, including an ‘around the world in eight days’ challenge – a nod to Jules Verne’s novel ‘Around the World In 80 Days’. Through high travelling speeds and rapid charging, the GT XX managed to travel a distance of 24,901 miles in just seven days, 13 hours and 24 minutes – beating the eight-day target by some distance.

Racing drivers worked in pairs – completing two-hour shifts – in order to achieve the record, with two GT XX cars driving simultaneously around the circuit. In all, the GT XX drove more than 3,293 miles per day.

A pair of GT XX cars were used during the challenge

Markus Schäfer, chief technology officer, development & purchasing, Mercedes-Benz Group, said: “Mercedes-AMG and Formula 1 stand for innovation, intense competition, and pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible. Our company’s powertrains achieved groundbreaking successes in the very first road races in automotive history more than 120 years ago and have set benchmarks for decades.

“Now, with the Concept AMG GT XX technology programme, we are entering a new dimension of performance – this time with fully electric drive.”