First Drive: Audi’s RS3 feels like one of the last ‘true’ hot hatches

What is it?

The RS3 has been firm member of the Audi range for decades





The RS3 has always been one of the cars at the top of the hot-hatch tree. For this latest generation, it retains its famous 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine, but that could be on the way out soon. Is this the last of a dying breed, then? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

There’s a whole lot of performance to access in the RS3





The bulk of the changes here reside around how the RS3 looks and feels. The outside is a little sharper than before, while inside there’s a new steering wheel, RS sport seats and a variety of new readouts for the 12.3-inch virtual cockpit system, which sits ahead of the driver. As before, you can get the RS3 in either Sportback or saloon variants, too.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 2.5-litre engine is far larger than the ones found in the RS3’s key rivals





Zero to 60mph comes in 3.6 seconds and for most cars, a top speed of 155mph lies ahead. Opt for a range-topping Carbon Vorsprung model and this top speed lifts to 174mph, too. However, a claimed fuel economy figure of just over 30mpg isn’t bad given the performance on offer and we did manage to exceed this during a longer motorway stretch.

What’s it like to drive?

Quattro provides all-wheel-drive capability





But give the RS3 the right amount of space and it’ll quickly change character, morphing from sedate city car into a hatchback capable of giving a supercar a scare on the right road. While the 2.5-litre engine does sound a little more muted than before – likely due to tightened emissions regulations – you can’t fault how effective it is at getting the RS3 up to speed with drama and haste. Quattro all-wheel-drive means that you’ve got excellent levels of grip, too, and you can lean on the natural traction of the car to carve through corners effortlessly.

How does it look?

Large brakes provide a lot of stopping power





The changes over the previous-generation RS3 are small for this generation, mind you. The headlights are a little slimmer than before, while the darker grille appears larger and more purposeful than they were on the previous car. It’s all quite modest, however; Audi has hardly ripped up its drawing pad for this one.

What’s it like inside?

The interior now gets a redesigned steering wheel





Boot space has taken a knock over the standard A3, mind you, down to 282 litres from the 380 litres you’d get on a non-RS car. But inside the cabin there’s a decent array of cubbies and storage areas, so it all still feels very usable.

What’s the spec like?

Dedicated ‘RS’ buttons allow you to easily switch between driving modes





Top-spec Carbon Vorsprung models raise that price to £70,330 while adding in features such as adaptive suspension – a useful touch for the UK’s roads – and a panoramic sunroof, among other features. However, you’re not going to feel short-changed for choosing the standard car, as it really does bring all of the features you could need. Our car, in mid-spec Carbon Black trim, came in at £68,340.

Verdict

The Audi RS3 really feels like a car at the top of its game. Sure, it may be a little muted compared to previous generations, but in terms of all-round performance in a package that slots into everyday driving like a dream, it’s hard to beat.

With a future RS3 unlikely to use this spectacular 2.5-litre petrol engine again, it’s worth savouring this Audi hot hatch while it’s still here.