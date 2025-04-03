Genesis hints at brand’s future design direction with pair of concepts

Genesis has showcased what could be its future design direction with two striking concepts.

Unveiled in the brand’s home country of Korea, the X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible are both based on the same platform as the G90, which currently stands as the flagship model in the Genesis range of cars.

Both cars get the two-line headlights which have become a Genesis hallmark, which extend into the main grille area. The grille, in particular, features a three-dimensional pattern inspired by woven metal strings.

The interior features a lot of quilted leather

The long, elongated bonnet that you’ll find on both cars feeds into that front grille, while large air intakes help to give the cars a sportier feel. Genesis has also extended the standard G90’s doors for a more streamlined appearance. The folding soft top on the X Gran Convertible concept sits underneath a rear retractable cover, while the Genesis logos at the rear are made flush to preserve the car’s lines. The brand says that the boots of both cars can be opened by gesture control, too, rather than with physical buttons.

Inside, you’ll find leather which has been tanned using wastewater from Italian olive oil production, while plenty of quilting – again, a Genesis tradition – is used throughout the cabin, including the roof on the Coupe version. A number of crystal elements help to give the interior a brighter appearance, and you’ll find them around the air vents and even on the steering wheel.

The Convertible features a long, stretched-out bonner

In the back, passengers are able to enjoy multimedia screens housed within the seatbacks of the front chairs, as well as a large central control screen which can access features such as media and ventilation.

Though there’s no confirmation that the concepts will enter production, there’s a likelihood that the design cues of both will be used on future Genesis models.