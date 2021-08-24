Ford Focus ST Edition brings adjustable suspension for more agile handling

Ford Focus ST Edition

Ford has introduced a special edition version of its Focus ST hot hatch, designed to bring extra handling ability.

The new ‘Edition’ model has a bespoke adjustable suspension system and lightweight alloy wheels, a combination that has been tested extensively at the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany.

The suspension is a two-way adjustable coilover setup from motorsport specialists KW Automotive, with powder-coated springs in Ford Performance Blue. This provides a ride height lowered by 10mm over the standard ST, with a drop of up to 20mm available.

(Ford)

There’s plenty of adjustability on offer, with 12 jounce settings and 16 rebound settings to allow drivers to fine-tune their experience.

Lightweight alloy wheels further improve handling by reducing unsprung mass by 10 per cent at each corner of the vehicle. The wheels also reduce the demand on the suspension, improving tyre contact with the road and improving grip.

The Focus ST Edition uses the same 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine as the regular ST, with an output of 276bhp and 420Nm of torque, with a 0-60mph time of 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. Unlike the regular model, the Edition is not available with the diesel engine or estate body style.

(Ford)

On the outside, the Edition has an Azura Blue paint job with gloss black details, including the roofl. Inside, the part-leather Recaro seats get blue stitching, as does the steering wheel and various other areas of the cabin.