Volkswagen adds Match and Black Edition variants to Passat eHybrid range

Volkswagen has added Match and Black Edition trim levels to the Passat eHybrid range.

Match replaces the existing Life trim level and adds equipment worth £3,890 extra, including metallic paint, LED matrix headlights, rear privacy glass and the Assistance pack, which boasts keyless entry and a rear view camera.

The Black Edition replaces R-Line trim and adds up to £4,905 worth of equipment such as 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a 15-inch infotainment screen and heated front and rear seats.

The Passat Match eHybrid starts from £44,555. (Volkswagen)

Both models come equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 19.7kWh battery that produces a total of 201bhp and can travel up to 83 miles on electric power.

However, the Black Edition can also be ordered with a more powerful version of this powertrain, boosting power up to 268bhp and allowing for up to 77 miles on electric power.

Both powertrains are compatible with 40kW DC rapid charging, allowing for five to 80 per cent top-ups to take 26 minutes.

Volkswagen says that petrol versions of the Passat Life and R-Line trim levels will remain on sale.

Prices start from £44,555 for the Match and rise to £51,420 for the Black Edition with the 268bhp powertrain. Order books open on August 14 with expected deliveries to commence later this year.