Smart launches its ‘Smart EV Car Grant’ for #1 and #3 models

Smart has announced its own EV discount scheme with the ‘Smart EV Car Grant’ incentive.

It follows the announcement of the Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant, which will slash up to £3,750 off the price of a new electric vehicle costing under £37,000.

However, vehicles that will comply with the scheme will be revealed in August, with a number of factors taken into consideration, such as how much money will be taken off each model.

The #3 receives a discount of up to £2,500. (Smart)

Smart has responded by offering customers an additional £1,500 off the prices of #1 and #3 SUVs, on top of existing offers of £2,000 off the former and £1,000 off the latter. That means buyers can save up to £3,500 on a #1 and £2,500 on a #3.

Prices now start at £28,460 for a #1 and £31,460 for a #3, making them a lot more affordable than before.

Jason Allbutt, CEO of Smart UK, said: “We’re very proud of the fact that Smart’s award-winning EV range unites the best of premium design and cutting-edge technology. In line with our commitment to opening minds toward electric mobility, our #1 and #3 already offer exceptional value for money. This initiative will provide customers in the market for a new car with immediate confidence in their access to Smart’s most competitive prices, avoiding leaving buyers in limbo while the industry adapts to evolving external influences.”

The Smart EV Car Grant is available now, with the new #5 SUV to join the firm’s model line-up later this year.