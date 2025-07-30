Ford Mustang receives a power boost with new ‘CS800DH’ variant

The Ford Mustang has received a power upgrade thanks to a new ‘CS800DH’ variant.

The car has been worked on by London-based high-performance vehicle specialist, Clive Sutton.

The team at Clive Sutton have fitted a 3.0l Whipple supercharger to the standard Mustang’s 5.0-litre V8 engine, so it now produces 788bhp, compared to 447bhp. Meanwhile, torque has increased from 530Nm to 870Nm, however a 0-60mph time and top speed figure have not been revealed at this stage.

The exterior features lots of carbon fibre. (Clive Sutton)

The exterior features bespoke carbon fibre with a wider raised rear spoiler, a larger rear diffuser, a double-sided bonnet, front splitter and side skirts. The suspension has been stiffened and lowered and now there is a Borla Atak quad-tip exhaust system.

Inside, there are adjustable racing Recaro sport seats, with a heated and ventilation function, and customers can opt for a range of leather and Alcantara colours for the headlining, steering wheel, dashboard, seats and door cards.

Customers can specify a range of leather and Alcantara colours for the headlining, door cards, dashboard, seats and steering wheel. (Clive Sutton)

Clive Sutton, founder and CEO, said: “Our customers love the Mustang and consistently turn to us to unleash its full performance capability, alongside accessing our suite of distinctive exterior and interior enhancements. With 780bhp, the full Ford Performance warranty, a glorious supercharger whine and our bespoke exhaust, there’s nothing like the CS800DH Mustang!”

The CS800DH Mustang is priced from £135,000 and £165,000, and comes with a Ford Performance and Clive Sutton three-year warranty. The car will make its public debut at the Salon Privé, London, taking place from August 27 to August 31.