Brabus 1000 takes Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance to the next level

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has been given a power upgrade with the introduction of the Brabus 1000.

Brabus is a German tuning company that specialises in taking Mercedes, Maybach and Smart models to the next levels of performance upgrades.

The Brabus 1000 is based on Mercedes’ most powerful GT Coupe, the GT63 S E Performance, and now features a 4.5-litre biturbo V8 mated to an electric motor to produce a total of 985bhp and up to 1,820Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, the 1000 can do 0-60mph in 2.4 seconds and will reach a top speed of 199mph.

There is bespoke carbon fibre exterior styling. (Brabus)

In comparison, the standard car features a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 that pumps out 805bhp and 1,419Nm of torque. While 0-60mph is dispatched in 2.7 seconds and the top speed is the same 199mph.

The exterior of the 1000 features bespoke carbon fibre components such as the front spoiler, mirror covers, canards on the front wheel arches and rear diffuser. Meanwhile, there are quad-exit tailpipes, a Brabus sports exhaust, a Brabus rear wing and front 21-inch wheels and 22-inch rims at the rear.

The interior features more carbon fibre. (Brabus)

Inside, the carbon fibre theme continues on the centre console, door handles and dashboard trim, while the headliner is finished off in black Dinamica microfibre and the seats are stitched in black leather upholstery.

All Brabus 1000s are built to order, although prices and whether the car will be made available in the UK have not been revealed at this stage.