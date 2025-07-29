Volkswagen reveals updates to Grand California campervan range

Volkswagen has revealed updates to its Grand California campervan range.

For 2025, the Grand California features changes inside with the tabletop, work surfaces and kitchenette now finished off in ‘Atami Bamboo’. There is also new flooring found in the kitchen, cargo area and dinette, as well as a new wood-look around the cabin, to give it more of a lounge-like feel. Furthermore, there are additional luggage nets and optional custom-fit thermal mats to block out heat.

Volkswagen says that further down the line, there will be the option for a mobile dining table that can be locked on the outside of the kitchen, so owners can dine outside.

The interior features new flooring, wood-look trim and the work surfaces and kitchenette are finished off in ‘Atami Bamboo’. (Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles)

In terms of engines, Volkswagen hasn’t revealed what powertrain the refreshed Grand California will have, but it’s likely to be the same found in the standard 600 and 680 models which get a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit that produces a total of 161bhp and 410Nm of torque. Plus, there is the choice of front-wheel drive and 4Motion four-wheel drive models.

The updated Grand California range will be showcased at this year’s Caravan Salon, Düsseldorf, Germany, taking place from August 29 to September 7. Further details on prices will be revealed later this year.