Jaguar Land Rover deploys 150 additional vehicles to support global coronavirus response effort

Jaguar Land Rover has committed an additional 150 vehicles to help in the fight against coronavirus around the globe.

Some 164 cars have now been supplied to the British Red Cross, including an additional 105 which will help to provide medicine and food deliveries to those who need it most.

The vehicles will also be used for the purposes of patient transport.

It means that 312 JLR vehicles are now being deployed worldwide, with 90 Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles now used in frontline services in Australia, Spain, South Africa, Brazil, Italy, Belgium, Russia, Germany and The Netherlands.

In addition, 14 Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are being used by West Midlands NHS Ambulance Service to test staff who are isolating with coronavirus symptoms.

This latest news follows on from JLR’s confirmation that it would be producing and delivering NHS-approved protective visors – with the ambition to create 5,000 a week in the UK.

Finbar McFall, Jaguar Land Rover customer experience director, said: “The health and safety of our employees, customers and their families remains our priority. As a business we are doing everything we can to support people in need around the world including vehicle deployment, cash donations and engineering expertise.”

Simon Lewis, head of crisis response at the British Red Cross, said: “We are extremely grateful to be receiving another 105 Land Rover vehicles which will mean we are able to reach more people through our programmes than possible before. During this unprecedented time, our priority is supporting the most vulnerable people.

“Through our local teams, we are reaching those who are self-isolating to make sure they do not face this crisis alone. We’re using these vehicles to provide practical support, for example delivering regular food and medical supplies and providing patient transport to help people get to and from urgent hospital appointments.”