Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 N makes debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Hyundai has unveiled its latest model in its performance ‘N’ range of cars.

The new Ioniq 6 N was officially revealed at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and follows on from the successful Ioniq 5 N.

Arriving as an electric performance car, the Ioniq 6 N brings a 0-60mph time of just under 3.2 seconds and will manage a top speed of 160mph. In total, its electric motors produce just over 600bhp.

(Hyundai)

Hyundai has aims to incorporate three key brand ‘pillars’ in the 6 N, with Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar defining characteristics of the model.

Though based on the standard Ioniq 6, the N version benefits from revised suspension geometry and a ‘N e-shift’ system which simuilates the feel and responsiveness of a traditional gearbox with wheel-mounted paddles.

(Hyundai)

José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said: “With Ioniq 6 N, Hyundai N aims to elevate its offerings, enticing drivers with electric powertrains that offer high-performance enthusiasts a thrilling new avenue to electrify their passion both on the road and the track.”

The exterior of the 6 N features a range of motorsport-inspired touches, including a ‘swan neck’ rear wing and widened bumpers. In addition, it’ll be available with a new colour – Performance Blue Pearl.

Drivers will also be able to choose between different sound modes for the car, ranging from ‘Ignition’ which takes its inspiration from motorsport to the more futuristic ‘Lightspeed’.