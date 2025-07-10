How can I stay safe when driving in a heatwave?

Wide areas of the UK are set to experience high temperatures as another heatwave sweeps the country. In certain parts, temperatures could reach 30C, with high levels of both pollen and UV being predicted.

But if you’re heading out in the car this weekend, how can you make sure that you’re staying safe and – most importantly – cool? Check out our tips below.

Prepare with plenty of water

(Alamy/PA)





Make sure to remember extra water if you’re travelling with pets, too, and stop frequently to allow them to have a drink.

Plan regular breaks

While it might be tempting to rush along to make your journey a little shorter, you need to make sure that you’re planning in regular breaks to stop and relax.

Tiredness can take effect at all times of day – not just a night – so if you’re feeling tired or unwell, make sure you pull over in a safe place and take a break.

Don’t leave pets in the car

Dog owners are being warned about the dangers of leaving their pets in a hot car (GEM Motoring Assist)





If you do need to stop, make sure you take your pets with you and keep them as cool as possible with frequent water breaks and plenty of shady stops.

Monitor your car’s status

Keep an eye on your car’s gauges – particularly older models





You might want to check your car’s tyre pressures, too. Hot weather causes them to expand, so if they were inflated to a high level to begin with, they could be dangerous. Just make sure that they’re inflated to the manufacturer’s recommended pressures.

Stay prepared for a breakdown

Take out breakdown cover, as you never know when you might need it. (Alamy/PA)





So pack a small ‘kit’ of water, some snacks and some sunscreen so that you’re ready should the worst happen. If you’re travelling further afield, then make sure you’ve got breakdown cover in place, too.