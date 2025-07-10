Maserati reveals new McPura at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Maserati has used this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil its new McPura sports car.

Under the bonnet, the car comes fitted with a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces a total of 612bhp and 730Nm of torque. The car can manage 0-60mph in just 2.7 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 202mph.

The car’s exterior design features a ‘shark nose’ front end, while the front bumper takes its design from the firm’s GT2 Stradale race car. The side profile incorporates ‘McPura’ badging, and the rear houses an oversized spoiler.

Crafted from carbon fibre to keep the car’s kerbweight as light as possible, the McPura tips the scales at 1,560kg.

The interior is dominated by Alcantara. (Maserati)

Inside, there is an Alcantara theme, with the material finding its way onto the steering wheel, seats, door cards and headlining, as well as the steering wheel itself which has been inspired by GT2 racing cars with a flat-top design. You’ll find the engine starter button and launch control switch here, too. Plus, there is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch central infotainment screen, too.

The McPura Cielo features a foldable glass roof. (Maserati)

If you want the ultimate wind-in-the-hair experience, there is even a drop-top McPura ‘Cielo’, which features a retractable folding glass roof.

Prices and further details will be revealed soon closer to the car’s on-sale date.