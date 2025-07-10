Mazda reveals third-generation CX-5 SUV

Mazda has revealed the third-generation of the popular CX-5 SUV.

Under the bonnet, there is a new 2.5-litre ‘e-Skyactiv-G’ petrol engine, mated with a 24-volt electric motor. In terms of power, this setup produces a total of 139bhp and 238Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dealt with in 10.3 seconds, although a top speed figure has not been revealed at this stage.

The car’s exterior design features an extended wheelbase over its predecessor, which should help with space inside for occupants.

Inside, there is a choice of new 12.9 or 15.6-inch infotainment screens, depending on specification and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Mazda has reduced the number of physical buttons, and there is a redesigned steering wheel with brand-specific badging on the centre panel.

The interior features less physical buttons. (Mazda)

In terms of boot space, Mazda claims this new car offers 61 litres more than the old model, taking the total capacity to 567 litres. Plus, there is a 40:20:40 split folding rear seat, helping increase practicality further.

Also, there is a choice of two and all-wheel drive variants and Mazda says that the CX-5 comes accompanied by a towing capacity of up to 2,000kg.

Here in the UK, there will be a choice of four trim levels, consisting of Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura.

The design is similar to its predecessor. (Mazda)

Jeremy Thomson, managing director, Mazda Motors UK, said: “The CX-5 is an incredibly important car in Mazda’s history and I’m excited for the third-generation model to join Mazda’s SUV line-up next year.

“From the launch of the original first-generation car in 2012, the CX-5 has been a hugely popular choice for UK SUV buyers who have loved its style, quality and driver engagement, and having recently surpassed 100,000 sales in the UK, it’s clear this ever-popular SUV has seen amazing customer loyalty and satisfaction.”

Prices have not been revealed at this stage. However, the new CX-5 is expected to go on sale in the UK in the summer of 2026.