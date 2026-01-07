I visited a friendly village near Telford with no shop and no pub but found everything a community needs

A reluctance to take my little car out into this week's snow gave me only a few options for Love Your Neighbourhood this week.

I could slip and slide my way into my nearest town, Wellington, or I could schlep across a few fields into my nearest village of Wrockwardine.

Love Your Neighbourhood visits Wrockwardine. Megan Jones takes a look around.

Having already checked Wellington off the list several months ago (and in much warmer weather) I put on my walking boots, tucked my trousers into my socks and set off into the snowy grass towards the church tower.

Wrockwardine sits just to the west of Wellington, in the shadow of the Wrekin, separated only by the M54.