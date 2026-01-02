I visited 27 of Shropshire's uniquely wonderful towns and villages in 2025 - here are some of my favourites

Every week, the Shropshire Star visits a town or village in (or slightly outside of) the county to talk to the people who live there about why they love the places they call home.

It's a series we've called Love Your Neighbourhood and the feature has racked up 42 towns, villages and hamlets since it began in March 2025.

I've personally had the pleasure of visiting 27 of them over the last nine months and have been blown away by the passion people have shown for their hometowns and the warm welcome they've been willing to show me.

From Telford's 'scenic suburbia' to a sleepy north Shropshire village with fewer than 1,000 people, it's never too much of a challenge to find friendly folks willing to take a moment to talk to a stranger with a microphone.

Much Wenlock

Back in March, my first trip out for this feature took me to the quintessentially English village of Much Wenlock.

"We're usually lucky if people stop and say much to us when we're questioning them on the streets," I wrote.

"But in the charming town of Much Wenlock, I felt like I could have asked them for a tour of their homes and been welcomed in with tea and cake."