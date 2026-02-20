Telford in the mid-1980s: 18 pictures that take you back
This nostalgic collection of pictures captures life in and around the town between 1984 and 1986.
By Tania Taylor
From the opening of the first nightclub in Telford town centre, to team celebrations as Telford United reached the fourth round of the FA Cup following their victory over Darlington, and even Lionel Blair leading locals in dance, enjoy this trip down memory lane from the Shropshire Star archives - and feel free to share your own memories in the comments.