Telford in the mid-1980s: 18 pictures that take you back

From the opening of the first nightclub in Telford town centre, to team celebrations as Telford United reached the fourth round of the FA Cup following their victory over Darlington, and even Lionel Blair leading locals in dance, enjoy this trip down memory lane from the Shropshire Star archives - and feel free to share your own memories in the comments.

Telford Society volunteer John Saunders puts the finishing touches to one of a series of Telford Show signboards going up around Telford for the 1986 Telford Show being held at Telford town park on September 13 that year. It was the second year running that the show was being run by volunteers from the Telford Society - previously the event was called Telford Super Saturday and run by Telford Development Corporation.

A fire eater in Telford town centre in August 1985. The caption reads: 'The Falcon Mini Circus, which has been thrilling shoppers in the Telford Town Centre all week, will be making its final appearance at the centre today. It will go out with a roar and a flash as the youngest fire-eating act in the country, 15-year-old Carl Dent from Madeley, lights up the centre with an act which can throw fire over 30ft. Carl, now a professional, comes from a circus family and first learned his skill from his father when he was only 10 years old. Watching closely is another member of the circus, Jane Kirby, Carl's mum.'

Pigeon fancier John Preece from Red Lake is seen with his youngest son Glyn Preece, circa 1986.

Cascades nightclub, it was the first nightclub in Telford town centre. It opened in February 1985.