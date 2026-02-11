Shropshire Star
Close

Revisit Shropshire in 1956 with our 19 nostalgic images

Journey back to life in Shropshire in 1956.

Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published

From football team faces to street scenes and special events, we hope you enjoy browsing this shuffled gallery and feel inspired to share your own memories in the comments below.

  • You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Flounder's Folly, near Craven Arms, pictured in 1956. It is a tower erected in 1838 by Benjamin Flounder, a Yorkshire industrialist and a Quaker who owned much of Culmington parish. The tower was supposedly placed at the meeting point of the estates of four landowners. Picture: S R Turner
Flounder's Folly, near Craven Arms, pictured in 1956. It is a tower erected in 1838 by Benjamin Flounder, a Yorkshire industrialist and a Quaker who owned much of Culmington parish. The tower was supposedly placed at the meeting point of the estates of four landowners. Picture: S R Turner
'Miss Mistletoe 1956', the person presenting it is identifiably General Sir Oliver Leese, who lived at Worfield. Far left is Wrekin MP Bill Yates and far right is, we believe, Colonel R.C. Morris-Eyton.
'Miss Mistletoe 1956', the person presenting it is identifiably General Sir Oliver Leese, who lived at Worfield. Far left is Wrekin MP Bill Yates and far right is, we believe, Colonel R.C. Morris-Eyton.
The English Bridge, Shrewsbury, September 1956.
The English Bridge, Shrewsbury, September 1956.
March 1956, the caption reads: 'Donnington W.R.A.C. drivers service a staff car.' They actually seem to be cleaning it.
March 1956, the caption reads: 'Donnington W.R.A.C. drivers service a staff car.' They actually seem to be cleaning it.
'New Post Office, Town Walls.' It shows the building of the telephone exchange on Town Walls in Shrewsbury, possibly taken in January 1956. This picture is in an album among family effects owned by John Pinnington.
'New Post Office, Town Walls.' It shows the building of the telephone exchange on Town Walls in Shrewsbury, possibly taken in January 1956. This picture is in an album among family effects owned by John Pinnington.