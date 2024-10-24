Car park ANPR camera pole felled again – pictures show camera out of action for second time in a month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Star has received pictures showing the current state of the ANPR camera at the B&M Bargains car park in Wellington, Telford.

The camera post appears to have been cut at the base – in a similar manner to an incident last month.

The pole in the Market Street Car Park appears to be broken again.

The cause of the damage is not known.

The pole appears to have been sheared at the bottom, but is laying down in a manner that does not block cars from entering the car park.

The electric wire running through the pole also appears intact.

The Market Street car park was previously managed by Wilko, until the firm closed its Wellington store.

The store was taken over by B&M earlier this year, with resurfacing work taking place on the car park – after the state of the area had caused frustration for resident and shoppers.