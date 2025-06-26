Farm business near Telford submits potato cooling solar panel plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Udale Limited, at Eyton House Farm, at Eyton, near Wellington, wants to cut running costs and reduce carbon emissions, according to documents submitted to planners at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Planning agent Paul Madeley, of Madeley Chartered Surveyors, Much Wenlock, has asked planners to determine whether the applicants need to ask for prior approval for the proposal, which would also include battery storage. The panels would be placed on one of the farm’s agricultural buildings.

Aerial shot of the Eyton House Farm site. Picture: Google

“The main reason why David Udale Ltd is installing the proposed scheme is to generate power from the installed solar/battery equipment and this will then be used for cooling and operating the potato fridges for the main potato stores,” writes the agent.

The agent adds that the equipment will ensure that the farm is more efficient, reduce the farm’s overall requirement on mains electricity usage and reduce the farm’s carbon footprint.

The energy could also be used in the workshop, for lighting and – in time – to recharge battery-powered vehicles.

The application will be decided after the end of a period of public consultation.