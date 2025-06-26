A historian who unlocked untold human stories from a turbulent period of Shropshire's history has died aged 84

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Phil Fairclough from Shawbirch, Telford, was fascinated by the experiences of those from across Europe who came to the area as a result of the Second World War and its aftermath.

Some were German and Italian prisoners of war held in local camps, while others were persons displaced by the conflict and East Europeans who came to Britain to work on the land as part of a scheme to address a desperate post-war labour shortage.

Many did not return to their homelands and built new lives in Shropshire, particularly settling in the Trench and Donnington areas.

Phil's researches were showcased in a book, "When Europe Came To Shropshire," which focussed on events from 1942 and 1950, and turned up historic and evocative photos from the time.

Workers at the European Voluntary Workers camp in Wellington, which was close to the old Blessed Robert Johnson school, some time between 1947 and 1951

Written using the pseudonym Phil Swainson, it was based on interviews he did between 2007 and 2009, but with some of the already elderly interviewees not wanting publicity he delayed going into print for more than 10 years.

"When the book was published he got letters from people from all over Europe. It was quite amazing the number of contacts he developed," said his widow, Pat.

The couple had come to Telford from Yorkshire in 2000. He had been a lecturer at the Metropolitan University in Leeds, and Pat had taught at various schools, mainly in the Wakefield area.

Telford historian Phil Fairclough who has died

"When we came here what Phil discovered about Shropshire was utterly amazing, with the camps dating from the Second World War and military bases," she said.

Phil was a member of Wellington History Group, serving as treasurer, and Pat is a former Mayor of Wellington.They had met when they were both studying history at Nottingham University, and in 2022 had celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Another of Phil's interests was Art Deco, and he hunted down Art Deco buildings in the county with a view to compiling a register of them, finding a particular treasure trove, rather unexpectedly, in St Georges - in Grove Street.

The funeral is at Telford Crematorium on July 1 at 2.30pm. Phil is survived by Pat, two children, and four grandchildren.