Watch as Telford leader explains the reasons for holding open days at fire stations
The weather 'couldn't be better' for Wellington Fire Station's annual open day on Saturday (31).
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Children had their faces painted and got a chance to 'have a go' on some of the equipment while the crews got the chance to demonstrate how they deal with emergency situations.
Tom Hatfield, the group manager for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service in Telford & Wrekin, said the emergency service base is a "community station" and they invite people in to meet the crews and see what they do.
There were chances to see the team being put through their paces on a road crash demonstration and other emergency situations.