Shropshire Star
Close

Watch as Telford leader explains the reasons for holding open days at fire stations

The weather 'couldn't be better' for Wellington Fire Station's annual open day on Saturday (31).

Plus
By David Tooley
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Children had their faces painted and got a chance to 'have a go' on some of the equipment while the crews got the chance to demonstrate how they deal with emergency situations.

Tom Hatfield, the group manager for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service in Telford & Wrekin, said the emergency service base is a "community station" and they invite people in to meet the crews and see what they do.

Wellington Fire Station Open day. Fire Fighter : Mitchell McCavery with Terry Rogers from The Priory Nursing Home, Wellington. The station gave him the yellow jacket to keep..

There were chances to see the team being put through their paces on a road crash demonstration and other emergency situations.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular