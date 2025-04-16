Wellington Library reopens as Wellington Community Library after borough council bows out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wellington Library has this week 'reopened' as Wellington Community Library and Residents Hub after Telford & Wrekin Council agreed a deal to hand over the day-to-day management to Wellington Town Council.

Until this month, Wellington's library was one of three in the borough still being run by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Within the last decade the management of Newport, Donnington, Stirchley, Dawley, Madeley and Hadley's libraries has been transferred to town councils and other community partners.

Now Wellington has joined their ranks after the town council agreed to take on the day-to-day management of what is Telford's second-largest library, after Southwater's library in Telford town centre.

The opening of Wellington Community Library and Residents Hub

On Tuesday (April 15) Wellington Community Library and Residents Hub officially opened its door with a celebration event, welcoming residents to the new-look facility.

The day began at 10am with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by Wellington's deputy mayor, Councillor Reg Snell. Throughout the day, families enjoyed storytelling sessions, children’s craft activities, a Lego station and a lively scavenger hunt. The first 50 children to arrive received a free goodie bag.

Wellington Town Council CEO Karen Roper said: “With over 3,000 registered users and more than 66,000 items borrowed each year, it’s clear that Wellington Library is a much-valued local service.

"Wellington Town Council is pleased to have worked with the borough council to ensure the library remains accessible to all.

“In taking over the running of the library, we have maintained existing opening hours and transferred library staff, meaning customers will continue to receive the same great service from the same friendly faces.

"This celebration gave both new and existing customers a chance to discover everything their local library has to offer.”