Inspirational Wellington woman set to scale new heights in memory of late partner

A woman who is completing a series of charity challenges this year in memory of her late partner is now preparing for her biggest challenge yet.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Alyson is pictured with Mark Westbrook of window and door manufactures Frame Express ofHalesfield, where Alyson works, who are sponsoring her expedition costs

Alyson Westbrook from Wellington is aiming to raise £7,500 in 2024, with the pinnacle of her endeavours being climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, next month.

She flies out to Africa to start the climb, which will be a fundraiser for both Severn Hospice and Kelly's Heroes on September 12.

Alyson was inspired by the legacy of her late partner, Gary Richards, a member of the Wrekin Rowers who completed a remarkable 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic three years ago, raising over £120,000 for the RNIB and Severn Hospice.

“The opportunity to climb Kilimanjaro as part of the Kelly’s Heroes team is the challenge I need,” said Alyson, “I’m so grateful to my employers, local company Frame Express, for sponsoring me with this endeavour.

“Gary was a great adventurer and also took on this challenge himself a few years ago. It’s the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world at 5,895 m above sea level – so I know I will have to dig deep – but I want to help others and wish to raise as much money as possible.

“The loss of Gary, who grew up in Wellington and was a well-known local adventurer, has left me absolutely devastated and I feel this accomplishment, in his name, will benefit both me and our local Severn Hospice but I cannot achieve this without people’s support and donations.”

Alyson aims to walk a total of 3,000 miles this year, with other climbs ranging from the Pontesbury Hill to Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/page/garyrichardsbricklayer-alyson-westbrook

