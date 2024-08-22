Inspirational Wellington woman set to scale new heights in memory of late partner

Alyson Westbrook from Wellington is aiming to raise £7,500 in 2024, with the pinnacle of her endeavours being climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, next month.

She flies out to Africa to start the climb, which will be a fundraiser for both Severn Hospice and Kelly's Heroes on September 12.

Alyson was inspired by the legacy of her late partner, Gary Richards, a member of the Wrekin Rowers who completed a remarkable 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic three years ago, raising over £120,000 for the RNIB and Severn Hospice.

“The opportunity to climb Kilimanjaro as part of the Kelly’s Heroes team is the challenge I need,” said Alyson, “I’m so grateful to my employers, local company Frame Express, for sponsoring me with this endeavour.

“Gary was a great adventurer and also took on this challenge himself a few years ago. It’s the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world at 5,895 m above sea level – so I know I will have to dig deep – but I want to help others and wish to raise as much money as possible.

“The loss of Gary, who grew up in Wellington and was a well-known local adventurer, has left me absolutely devastated and I feel this accomplishment, in his name, will benefit both me and our local Severn Hospice but I cannot achieve this without people’s support and donations.”

Alyson aims to walk a total of 3,000 miles this year, with other climbs ranging from the Pontesbury Hill to Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/page/garyrichardsbricklayer-alyson-westbrook