Wellington pub denied permission to remove tree

An application was submitted to Telford and Wrekin Council for the tree to be felled at the Wickets Inn, on Holyhead Road in Wellington.

In public documents shared on the council's planning portal, Hannah Pusey, from Tree Man Tree Specialist, said that there was pressure from neighbours for the tree to be removed.

However, planning assistant, Matthew Skilton, said the proposed works would not be acceptable, and the application would therefore be refused.

"The basis for the refusal is that the tree in question is a valued protected British native tree with extremely high public amenity value - in conjunction with a lack of arboricultural evidence to support the felling of the tree," said Mr Skilton.