Landowner denied permission to build one house near prospective 1,500-home Telford development launches appeal

An outline planning application to build a single home on Cheshire Coppice Lane in Bratton, near Wellington, was rejected last year over concerns it would be a "threat to countryside".

In the original application it was pointed out that a development of 14 new homes had recently been completed directly across the road from the prospective site.

While Cheshire Coppice Lane appears to be within the development boundaries of Telford, the proposed site appears to be intersected by the development boundary line.

The application argued it was "a marginal call" whether the site was fully or partly inside or outside the town boundary to Telford.