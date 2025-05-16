'Their success has united Telford' - AFC Telford United honoured by council after promotion win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council's leader Lee Carter presented Bucks manager Kevin Wilkin and other club representatives with the ceremonial silver salver in recognition of their promotion to the National League North.

Telford secured promotion back to step two non-league football (the sixth tier of English football) in magical style with a 4-2 comeback play-off final victory at Kettering Town on Monday, May 5.

The triumph came 364 days after the Bucks agonisingly missed out on promotion, losing to Leamington in last season's play-off final.

Councillor Carter nominated the club, based in Wellington, for the award and received unanimous backing from other councillors and civic leaders.

Council leader Lee Carter (left) presents AFC Telford United representatives including manager Kevin Wilkin (second front left) and chairman Ian Dosser (middle) with the award. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council.

He was joined by outgoing mayor Ian Preece to present the club with the ceremonial silver salver yesterday (May 15).

Councillor Carter said: "It gives me great pleasure to nominate AFC Telford United for a presentation tonight in recognition of their promotion to the National North League earlier this month, after winning their play-off finals.

"This fantastic result came exactly 20 years since the club’s first promotion as AFC Telford United and truly shows the importance of never giving up and keeping dreams alive. Their success really has united Telford, so it’s my honour to recommend the club for a presentation, on behalf of the whole borough."

Councillor Carter led a supporters’ takeover of the club in 2004, at a time when its future was uncertain. Before starting his career in politics he went on to become the club’s first chairman and was then the managing director between 2013 and 2016.

The now Councillor Carter was awarded the Honorary Freedom of the Borough in 2005 in recognition of his ‘efforts in establishing AFC Telford in the wake of the collapse and liquidation of Telford United Football Club’.

Telford MP Shaun Davies has urged residents in the borough to get behind the Bucks in their numbers next season.

The MP shared his delight at AFC Telford United's promotion after watching the game at home with his son.